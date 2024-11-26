Kathleen Bailey-Lord Acquires 19,740 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPGet Free Report) insider Kathleen Bailey-Lord purchased 19,740 shares of AMP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.52 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$30,004.80 ($19,483.64).

AMP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About AMP

(Get Free Report)

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.