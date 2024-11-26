KeyCorp Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $74.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Trading Down 0.4 %

GitLab stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,740,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after acquiring an additional 132,548 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,253,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 747,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.