Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGPT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,030,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,289,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

