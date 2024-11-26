Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,662 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,018,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 108,214 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,241.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

