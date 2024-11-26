Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

FPE opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

