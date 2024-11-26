Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $683,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $427.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

