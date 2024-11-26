Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $98.17 and a 12-month high of $121.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

