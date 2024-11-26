Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.3 billion-$15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.