KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 8,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 26,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 227.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 144,577 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

