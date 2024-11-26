Land Securities Group Plc (LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.40 on January 8th

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 612 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 637.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 567.50 ($7.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,439.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

