Land Securities Group Plc (LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.40 on January 8th

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 612 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 637.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 567.50 ($7.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,439.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.
About Land Securities Group
