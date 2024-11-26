Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.