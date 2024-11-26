Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.97 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

