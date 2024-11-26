Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,557 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,948,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 699,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,576,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.