Larson Financial Group LLC Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 996.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,744 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.86. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

