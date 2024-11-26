Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

