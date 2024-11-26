Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,690 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9,594.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

JMUB stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

