Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,317 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.09% of Amphenol worth $68,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 187,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,780. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.