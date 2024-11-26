Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $141.13. 30,923,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,904,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

