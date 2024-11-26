Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 11,264 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 255.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.27.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.