Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Leidos by 33.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,113.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.