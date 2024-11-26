Lenovo Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 1.7 %

LNVGF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.