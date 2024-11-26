Lenovo Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
Lenovo Group Stock Up 1.7 %
LNVGF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
