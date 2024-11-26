Lewis A. Fanger Sells 3,856 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $19,318.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,836.58. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

