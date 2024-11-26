Lido Staked Matic Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $69.90 million and approximately $90,902.83 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,927.46 or 0.99781882 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,627.94 or 0.99460269 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 117,397,584 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 117,434,347.40851466. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.63074617 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $165,575.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.