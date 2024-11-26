Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Mark Goines Sells 50,000 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,270.40. This trade represents a 39.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Goines also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Mark Goines sold 10,000 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00.
Life360 Stock Up 6.7 %
LIF stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 638,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life360 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 during the third quarter worth $3,876,000.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
