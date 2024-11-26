Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Mark Goines Sells 50,000 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,270.40. This trade represents a 39.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Goines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Mark Goines sold 10,000 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00.

Life360 Stock Up 6.7 %

LIF stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 638,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LIF. UBS Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life360 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 during the third quarter worth $3,876,000.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

