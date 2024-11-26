Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22 on January 8th

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 462.90 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Liontrust Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.02) and a one year high of GBX 865 ($10.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 495.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 619.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9,440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £227,000 ($285,104.25). Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIO. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Friday.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

