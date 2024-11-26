Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,611,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE LMT opened at $521.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

