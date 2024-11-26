Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 211703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 314,275.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 21.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

