LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) to Issue GBX 2.85 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 190.14 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.80 ($2.65). The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,731.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.15) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £1,020,000 ($1,281,085.15). 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.