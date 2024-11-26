Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $33.91 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,778 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Natera were worth $33,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $171.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $333,755.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,481.92. The trade was a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 9,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $1,548,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,445.92. The trade was a 49.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

