Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $35.70 Million Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,214 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.32% of Cadre worth $35,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDRE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadre in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,907,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,127,655.48. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

