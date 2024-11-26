Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $38,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,639,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.79 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

