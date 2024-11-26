Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Trimble were worth $29,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

