Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $326.72 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.