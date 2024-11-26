Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 225,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 70,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mason Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 96.78, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

