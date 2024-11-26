McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is CKW Financial Group’s 4th Largest Position

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 5.0% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,206,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,321,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $121,254,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 48.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $295.81. 247,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.84 and its 200 day moving average is $278.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

