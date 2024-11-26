Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.37

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

MERC opened at GBX 31 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,562.50 and a beta of 1.20. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

