Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,022 Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $84.31 and a one year high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

