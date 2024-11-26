Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,274 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

