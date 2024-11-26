Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

