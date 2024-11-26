Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 58.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $218,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,600. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Synaptics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.47.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
