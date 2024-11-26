MetFi Price Reaches $0.17 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, MetFi has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and approximately $74,253.75 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,009,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,770,066 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,009,306.73608316 with 12,890,731.93578871 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.17146072 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $56,009.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

