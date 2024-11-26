Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th.

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

