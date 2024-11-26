MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.46 and last traded at $103.46, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.93.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $636.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.