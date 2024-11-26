Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:NNOX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 641,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,284. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $348.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth $88,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.