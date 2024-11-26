Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.32 and last traded at $44.52. 48,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

