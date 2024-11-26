Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.40. 253,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,562,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

