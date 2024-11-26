Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic Acquires 24,000 Shares

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,765.12. This represents a 45.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Neurogene Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Neurogene Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Neurogene by 192.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the first quarter valued at $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
