Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic Acquires 24,000 Shares

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,765.12. This represents a 45.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neurogene Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Neurogene Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Neurogene by 192.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the first quarter valued at $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

