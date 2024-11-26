Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Trading Up 13.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38. 730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.07.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

