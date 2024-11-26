Nitin Kaushal Sells 5,995 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 5,995 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $51,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,312.94. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nitin Kaushal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,692. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

