Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stake Cut by Applied Fundamental Research LLC

Applied Fundamental Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 904,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises approximately 11.4% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 378.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

